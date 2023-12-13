Elinoil: Financial results rekindled investors’ interest

Elinoil’s share on the Athens Stock Exchange shows a significant rise, following the exceptional financial figures of the third quarter “rekindling” the investors’ interest in the company.

The share of the listed company rose by at least 3% and reached 2.51 euros, i.e. the highest level since September 18.

At the same time, the turnover is moving at equally high levels, as 11,600 stocks had been traded by 13:00, with a total value of almost 30,000 euros. The specific amount already corresponds to 232% of this year’s average daily turnover.

Moreover, analysts see a significant upward trend in the future.

The next target for the stock is 2.8 euros, which is this year’s high, but also the highest level since 2009.

It should be noted that since the beginning of the year, Elinoil’s cumulative rise exceeds 35%, which is roughly on par with the average performance of the general index.