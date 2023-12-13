Emerging technologies ecosystem flourishes

“Greece has a flourishing ecosystem of emerging technologies as there are many Greek companies that produce high technology. Moreover, Greece has many start-up companies while very successful acquisitions have been recorded lately in the field of technology,” Emmanuel Zervakis, president of the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association, said in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

“However, beyond the acquisitions, there is now a long history of companies receiving financing to implement their investment plan,” Zervakis emphasized. The advantage of Greek companies, as he said, “is our engineers; we have very high-quality specialized engineers and it is the highest motivation behind the development of technology that Greek companies achieve and which is evaluated by large multinationals for the acquisition of a Greek company.”

“Essentially, microchips are the new oil of the economy,” Zervakis pointed out.

“We are in an era of digital transformation, everything is digitized, whether in production using artificial intelligence or connected devices. By the end of the 10-year period, more than 125 billion devices will send data back to the cloud,” he added.

“Currently in Europe we have only 8% of the global production in the field of semiconductors. In Greece, we have a system of about 25 companies with the strong advantage of designing these circuits, but we do not have the ability to manufacture. Nevertheless, we must now take advantage of the EU Chips Act and build national programs to create a structure for labelling and a structure for packaging.

Finally, referring to the 10-year investment plan, he said, “in the first 3 years we want investments to be made in the area of design, where we are already strong, and to become the “champions” of Europe. We also want to make small investments in labelling and packaging infrastructure and to invest in human resources, which is a very important issue, both in Greece and worldwide.”