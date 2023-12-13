Athenian Brewery: 65+20 million euro investments for the next three years

The Athenian Brewery’s investment plan for the period 2024-2026 is estimated at 85-90 million euros, of which 65 million euros concern purely productive investments, while an amount of 25-30 million euros is directed to materials packaging.

In the field of purely productive investments, the leader of the domestic beer market is developing an ambitious investment plan of 65 million euros, which has a strategic orientation towards sustainable development. In this context, 50% of these funds concern “green” investments with a focus on three main pillars: Environment – Society – Responsibility.

The Managing Director of Athenian Brewery, Alexandros Danielidis, said: “The investments concern a part of our activity, such as enhancing the production lines or improving the ergonomics of the building facilities. Plans are underway to increase productivity in both breweries in Thessaloniki and Patras. We are in a competitive market and productivity is a passport to the future.”

Referring to the green investment part, he added: “We have committed that the production process will not generate carbon dioxide in six year and this is a very big bet. It requires huge effort and major investments. It is not easy to make such a decision for such large investments because it is clear that at the beginning the return is not positive.”

Commenting on the course of the domestic beer market, he said that 2023 will close with a slight increase in sales volumes, a performance lower than the 5-6% increase expected in the consumption of alcoholic beverages. This year there was a mix of contradictory trends, with the first quarter of the year performing very strongly while the May-June period saw the market pull back. July and August were good months, September was better than expected as well as October while the third quarter seems positive. The main factor that affects consumption is the weather.”

Referring to the price increases in beer, he noted that overall the market moved at a lower percentage of price increases compared to other categories. He added that new increases have been planned for 2024, which, however, will move to a significantly lower percentage.