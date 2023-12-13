Mytilineos consortium awarded £1bn contract for UK’s first high-capacity East Coast subsea link

Mytilineos and GE Vernova announced that they have been awarded a 1 billion British pound contract by National Grid Electricity Transmission by and SP Transmission, part of SP Energy Networks (SPEN), for the United Kingdom’s first high-capacity east coast subsea link.

More specifically, the consortium of GE Vernova and Mytilineos was selected to supply and construct two High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) converter stations, for Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1).

EGL1 – a joint venture of National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Transmission – will oversee the construction of a 525kV, 2GW bipole Voltage-Sourced Converter (VSC) and HVDC subsea transmission cables from Torness in East Lothian, Scotland to Hawthorn Pit in County Durham, England, enabling the transmission of renewable green energy to power more than two million homes across the UK.

GE Vernova, the consortium leader, and Mytilineos will provide the engineering works and technology for the two VSC HVDC converter stations, which form the terminals for the HVDC cable and convert the direct current to alternating current enabling the transmission of electricity onto the onshore transmission network. The HVDC cable system is expected to be approximately 190km in length. VSC is the most advanced HVDC technology. HVDC provides the most efficient and reliable means of transmitting large amounts of power over long distances subsea.

The design phase will begin in January 2024. Construction will begin in 2025.

“Together with our consortium partner Mytilineos, we are honored to have been awarded the HVDC contract for EGL1, one of the UK’s largest ever transmission projects. This critical project to the UK’s decarbonization and energy security efforts adds to a growing backlog of projects that are utilizing GE Vernova’s advanced HVDC technology,” said Philippe Piron, President and CEO of GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman & CEO of Mytilineos commented: “We are very satisfied with National Grid and SP Transmission’s vote of confidence in MYTILINEOS’ capabilities to execute on the EGL1 project together with our consortium partner GE Vernova. Mytilineos looks forward to bringing its decades-long expertise in managing and building big and complex grid projects to this vital UK energy transition project.”

Under the contract, GE Vernova will supply its VSC HVDC technology from its facilities in Stafford, UK, including its second-generation VSC valve and its state-of-the-art eLumina™ control system. eLumina™ is the industry’s first HVDC control system to use a digital measurement system fully based on International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 61850.

Mytilineos will be responsible for engineering, procurement and construction of civil works, balance of plant and installation of all equipment. Its strategic focus on network development is imperative for the successful energy transition and utilization of renewable energy potential globally. Through enhancing the capacity of the networks to transmit energy, stability is increased and transmission systems are becoming more resilient. The Company has a significant track record in grid projects including high voltage (HV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission Projects, such as Substations, Transmission Lines as well as Grid stabilization projects, which have been successfully implemented internationally, making it a reliable partner for transmission and distribution network owners around the world. Furthermore, the high expertise of Mytilineos in the management and worldwide construction of projects of such magnitude and complexity is key to a successful outcome that will benefit thousands of people towards the net zero era.

Subsea links, particularly in the context of energy transition, play a crucial role in facilitating the development and integration of renewable energy sources, improving grid stability, promoting international collaboration, and contributing to a more sustainable and diversified energy mix.

EGL1 is a key part of the new network infrastructure in supporting UK’s efforts for decarbonization and security of supply.