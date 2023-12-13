Pret A Manger: Expanding in Greece with the opening of first store in Thessaloniki

Pret A Manger, Fraport Greece and SSP, a leading company of food and beverage outlets in travel destinations, announced the expansion of Pret stores to Greece.

The first store with organic coffee, hot and cold beverages, fresh sandwiches, salads, snacks and pastries will open in Thessaloniki, while three more stores at the airports of Mykonos, Kos and Zakynthos will open before the start of the 2024 summer season.

Panos Christou, Chief Executive Officer of Pret A Manger, said: “We are excited to bring the Pret brand to Greece. Greek cuisine is famous around the world for its excellent local dishes, many of which have inspired the products we offer at Pret. In collaboration with SSP and Fraport Greece, we look forward to bringing the first Pret shop to Greece, specifically to Thessaloniki Airport ‘Makedonia’, offering the residents and visitors of the city the wonderful taste of fresh food and organic coffee, every time they visit the airport.”

On his part, Giorgos Vilos, General Manager of Development of Fraport Greece, said: “We are very pleased to see our innovation efforts pay off once again, offering new culinary experiences to passengers. As we did in 2018, bringing popular international brands to the Greek market, today we also welcome the world-renowned Pret A Manger chain to Greece, with a presence in 15 countries, enriching the catering options offered at our airports.”