Alumil: Investments of 54 million euros in the next four years

Alumil Group’s investment program for the next four years amounts to 54 million euros, with co-financing from the Recovery Fund.

The president of the Group, Giorgos Mylonas, said during a press tour of the company’s Distribution Center in Efkarpia, Thessaloniki, that Alumil will request financing of 15 million euros from the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Facility in 2024. In the meantime, it has already implemented part of the large investment program, specifically investments of approximately 8 million euros.

For the two-year period 2024-2025, the goal is to implement investments of 25-30 million euros. These investments include the installation of a new press at its headquarters in Kilkis, as well as new lines for stitching thermal insulation profiles in the production facilities in Kilkis, Xanthi and Istanbul, as well as the production expansion in Egypt, where the Group already has a paint shop and production parts, vertical dyeing systems in Kilkis and Serbia etc.

The Alumil Group has 12 factories in six countries (Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Albania, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina), 32 subsidiaries worldwide and an export presence in approximately 70 countries, with exports accounting for 76% of its turnover, which for this year is estimated to reach 400 million euros. He also clarified that the Group has not been affected by the decrease in demand in Western Europe as it mainly addresses the construction sector but it has also recorded growing sales in other emerging markets such as the Middle East and Asia.

Alumil is planning to expand in the future to the markets of India and Africa, having already expanded throughout Africa, the Group’s Innovation Director, Nikos Salpingidis, pointed out.