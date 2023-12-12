Information Society: Ε-projects of 15.4 million euros concluded in the public sector 

The Information Society announced the completion of five projects of the Operational Program “Public Sector Reform”, with a total budget of 15.4 million euros (including VAT).

Some of them, such as the “Digital Transformation of Consular Services” project, are directly related to the improvement of public services provided to citizens. The project was implemented by the Vodafone-Q&R consortium (with a budget of 4.7 million euros) and concerns services provided by the 125 Greek Consulates, in 85 countries around the world. It includes a Digital Citizen Request Management Service as well as a Virtual Assistant, which has already been integrated into the websites of all Greek Consular Authorities and answers citizens’ questions in writing, in Greek and English and 17 other languages, using artificial intelligence.

With the “Electronic Services of the National Printing Office”, a 1.02 million euro budget project implemented by the DataVerse – Business Cosmos consortium, the process of reception, processing and publication of gazettes is being redesigned, simplified and modeled, with the development of a new modern Information System. It is a new service with personalized features, security and user-friendliness, as well as a sophisticated, faster search service, in order to fully meet the information criteria. It will be available to citizens in early 2024.

The “Army Equity Fund” project, with a budget of 3.12 million euros, was implemented by Unisystem, Profile. With the development of Digital Services, the digitization of the paper Archive and the integrated Interoperability Services, the institution now has its own integrated information system and web portal.

The “National Codification Portal” created by the consortium Indigital – Intraway (with a budget of 1.7 million euros) will be on the one hand the electronic hub of codified legislation, which will be organized according to updated standards and available free of charge to the general public, and on the other hand the platform through which the entire law-making and regulatory issues are standardized, codification is facilitated and the operation of good legislation structures is supported. It is now available to the services and in a short time also to the citizens.

The fifth project, “Digital Information Center”, implemented by the Indigital-Intraway consortium, with a budget of 4.9 million euros, will meet the needs of the General Secretariat of Communication and Information and, by extension, will constitute a modern tool to ensure the valid and reliable information of the Greek citizens as well as of all government structures. At the same time, it will create a very important historical database and open information for the preservation and utilization of the records of the latest and modern history, with an emphasis on those related to the media.