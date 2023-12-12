Logo Image

All enterprises use the Internet, but only 20% receive online orders

1,441 enterprises that have access to the internet, use artificial intelligence technologies

Enterprises having access to the internet rose 9.2%, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

In 2023, out of a total of 42,451 enterprises employing 10 persons or more, 41,848 enterprises, representing 98.6% had access to the internet for business purposes, whereas in 2022 respectively, out of a total of 39,460 enterprises, 38,337 enterprises, representing 97.2% had access to the internet for business purposes, recording an increase 9.2% as regards the number of enterprises having access to the internet.

Access includes fixed line connection and mobile connection.

Out of a total of 42,451 enterprises employing 10 persons or more, with a total turnover of 354.3 billion euros, 8,765 enterprises received orders that were placed via a website or an application or EDI-type messages, representing 20.6% of the total number of enterprises and the corresponding turnover amounted to 25.0 billion euros, representing 7.1% of the total turnover.

Based on the available survey data, out of the 41,848 enterprises that have access to the internet, 25,020 (59.8%) use some of the social media (e.g. Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Yammer, Instagram, YouTube, etc.).

Moreover, 1,441 enterprises that have access to the internet, use artificial intelligence technologies.

