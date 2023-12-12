Exarchou (Intrakat): The plan for the 5th pillar of the banking system

Alexandros Exarchou, CEO of Intrakat Group and Partner of Thrivest Holdings, was the main speaker during a Christmas dinner of the Hellenic Bankers’ Association in the UK.

“Greece is back on the [investment] map. We have stability and the economic outlook is very good,” Exarchou underlined.

Addressing about 300 people, he presented Thrivest Holdings’ investment in the banking sector and Winex Investment’s investment in Intrakat. “Our investment story proves that Greece is changing,” he said, adding that there is a new environment which attracts investments and offers both political stability and prospects of success. “Greece survived and today you will see that investing in Greece is the best choice for an investor in Europe,” he added.

Exarchou noted that the equity group had foreseen the return of construction to growth and for this reason it was decisively positioned in Intrakat, which, a year and a half after its new management took office, has returned to profitability, has seen capitalization on the Athens Stock Exchange jump to 600 million euros – an increase of about 200%.

A common finding of this meeting was that the economic situation for Greece is excellent, as it is estimated that the country will continue to move dynamically in the foreseeable future, despite the general climate of uncertainty that prevails in Europe. Key factors for this assessment are the upcoming major projects of the Recovery Fund, the continuation of the positive flow of investments, as well as fiscal and investment stability. In addition, Greece has regained investment grade, which entails multiple benefits for the economy, and is experiencing a significant boost in economic activity.