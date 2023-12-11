President of Greek Shipowners Union: Shipping is next to “green” fuels

The president of the Union of Greek Shipowners Melina Travlos called on the international community to support the efforts of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) while addressing the conference organized by the International Chamber of Shipping at COP28, which is being held in Dubai.

“To ensure (the governments) that it fulfills its demanding mission to urgently adopt appropriate measures to reduce emissions,” she explained.

“Lost in Translation”

As far as the IMO is concerned, she stressed that the absence of a common approach and clear direction from governments, regulators and stakeholders adds another dimension to this unpredictable situation.

“We all have a common vision. But it often gets lost in translation. This leads to confusion, uncertainty and sometimes regional decisions,” she said and added:

“We cannot have regional solutions for a global industry and for assets that move globally. This undermines the IMO’s efforts to introduce global solutions that ensure a level playing field globally.”

She also stressed another important issue, security. “The global shift,” she said, “to net zero must be made with a common denominator: the safety of people, ships and the environment. After all, people are the driving force behind our industry.”