Strategic partnership between Intersys and Konica Minolta

Greek Intersys and Konica Minolta announced the start of their strategic cooperation.

According to the Greek company, this is a milestone collaboration as Konica Minolta Hellas joins Intersys S.A. to its partner network, giving access to a wide range of high-quality products, including printers, multifunction office devices (MFPs) as well as software solutions.

Katerina Karadimitriou, Managing Director of Konica Minolta pointed out “at the given moment, when Konica Minolta is on an upward trajectory, we consider that the partnership with Intersys is a strategically important move for the future development of our company.”

Accordingly, Eleni Papandreou, CEO of Intersys S.A., expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stressing the historically proven dynamics of Intersys and the constant value it always adds to Greek businesses.