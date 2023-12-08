Epsilon Net presents a new digital assistant

Epsilon Net is expanding its range of products with a new digital assistant, Epsilon Financials, which gives full control over the user’s financial information. The goal of this web application is to provide direct, online information about the company’s debts to the State, Accounts, Employees and the details of the user’s company, easily and on one screen. In fact, the new Epsilon Financials cloud application is designed with web technologies and fully utilizes the capabilities of the Microsoft Azure platform, providing security, speed and accessibility.

Epsilon Financials is also an integrated system of notifications and information of debts and actions for the user of the application (business) and its accountant. It also upgrades the cooperation of the Accounting Office with its client, offering an innovative B2B environment in the Cloud for efficient information exchange. It saves time from the Accounting Office, as it is not necessary to send confirmation of payments or submit forms to its client, but also from the client, as it has all the information on its screen, without having to contact the Accounting Office for confirmation.

Furthermore, the development of Epsilon Financials will focus on the one-click possibility of sharing information and reports directly from the Accountant’s software to his client (eg Payment Receipts, Payroll Statements, Financial Reports etc.).

All debts and forms submitted to government agencies are displayed with due dates to avoid fines and delays. It is also possible to connect the accounts with the Public Utility Providers (Water, Energy, Telephony), providing information on their expiration and payment.