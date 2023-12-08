Thrace Greenhouse: 14.5-mln-euro investments in 2024-2026

Thrace Greenhouse, a joint venture of Thrace Plastics and Elastron, is developing an ambitious investment plan.

The new two-year investment plan totaling 14.5 million euros complements the investments of 19.8 million euros that have already been made by the company since the start of this important project in 2014.

The aim is to accelerate growth, expand and strengthen production to meet consumer demands for fresh, sustainable and safe fruit and vegetable products.

More specifically, the new investment plan includes the gradual expansion of the total facilities of the Thrace Greenhouses until 2026 along with an increase in production by 25% in 2024 and by 22% in 2026. In addition, it is worth noting that new species and codes will be added to the company’s existing range such as pink tomato, eggplant, but also new packaging.

In addition, the five-year strategic planning includes the start of a new modern greenhouse unit with the simultaneous utilization of the new geothermal field granted in Nea Kessani, Xanthi.

“Thrace Greenhouse does not stop expanding. Our investments continue dynamically based on a specific and targeted development plan, fully aligned with market demands and new consumer habits,” the general manager of the company, Iosif Amoiridis, stated.