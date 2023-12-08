Green corridor from Greek-owned LNG carriers

Greek shipowners play a leading role in the promotion of new green fuels with zero pollutants. Not only in terms of the use of alternative fuels in shipping, but also in the maritime transport of these fuels.

GasLog is one of these companies. The company, which operates 34 LNG carriers and has four more on order, is participating in a joint effort to create a marine corridor to transport liquid green hydrogen from Oman to the port of Amsterdam. GasLog’s role will be to transport liquid hydrogen to Europe.

As announced at COP28, the Government of Oman, Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), the Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals and GasLog agreed to study the development of a liquid hydrogen supply chain, to deliver green hydrogen from Oman to the port of Amsterdam and then to Europe.

The agreement underlines the partners’ clear ambitions to make the world’s first commercial-scale liquid green hydrogen sea corridor a reality.

The agreement includes carrying out a detailed assessment of the requirements for the development of a hydrogen liquefaction, storage and export facility in Oman, as well as the provision of specialized vessels to transport the liquid hydrogen, which will be developed by GasLog.