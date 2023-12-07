Lemissoler Navigation invests in methanol

Cypriot shipping company Lemissoler Navigation presented a new innovative ship design, which will burn methanol at the Marintec China 2023 in Shanghai.

In particular, the company, whose CEO is Philippos Philis, also president of the European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA), unveiled the new bulk carrier, ultramax type, with a capacity of 65,000 dwt, at the stand of the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) which gave and the initial approval (AiP) on the plan.

The LEM 65e+ is designed to burn methanol. In fact, it is the first ship of this type for the Chinese shipbuilding industry to use this fuel. The ship exceeds the requirements of Phase 3 of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

“The adoption of state-of-the-art methanol engines marks Lemissoler’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of marine operations. This small but powerful change is in line with international efforts to create a more environmentally friendly shipping industry,” the company noted.

The design was developed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI), which is at the forefront of developments for new ship designs.

In fact, Lemissoler will soon present an innovative design for larger bulk carriers, of the kamsarmax type.

The company’s previous generation modern ships, built in 2019 and 2020, again brought the “stamp” of ABS to the design, which may not have included the possibility of burning alternative fuel, but combined the use of energy-saving devices, bringing about a significant improvement in fuel consumption.

Net zero by 2045

“At Lemissoler we are once again pioneering new technological and innovative designs for our fleet. The partnership with SDARI and ABS is a testament to what we can achieve collectively. This new plan is another step towards Lemissoler’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2045,” Philis emphasized.

“Methanol is a promising fuel source and this new project is an exciting opportunity for China’s shipbuilding industry to once again demonstrate leadership in the decarbonization of our industry,” said Vasilios Kroustallis, ABS senior vice president, among others, for Global Business Development.