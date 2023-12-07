Erdogan to Sakellaropoulou: We should talk looking at the full part of the glass

“I think it will be better for the future of both sides to talk about the glass half full,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday during his meeting with the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The Turkish president noted that the ministers will have constructive meetings, while he emphasized that they will discuss what steps will be taken in all matters.

As he pointed out, preparations have been made by the relevant ministers. He also spoke of an opportunity to start a new era in the relations between the two countries.

On her part, Sakellaropoulou said that “the tragic events in our countries proved that the feeling of solidarity is a characteristic that unites the two peoples. This is a strong basis for consolidating a climate of deepening cooperation and avoiding tensions in bilateral relations.”

“If we consider what is happening around us, it is necessary for Greece and Turkey to work together to strengthen prosperity, preserve peace and promote good neighborly relations for the benefit of the two peoples and the wider region. Being aware that there are issues on which there are different approaches, it is important to foster a constructive climate. I believe your visit reflects this positive spirit,” Sakellaropoulou noted among others.

Erdogan will then meet with Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the Maximos Mansion, while afterwards the Prime Minister and the Turkish President will make joint statements to the press. It will be followed by a working lunch of the High-Level Cooperation Council.