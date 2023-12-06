Greece’s economy rises by 2.1% in Q3

Greece’s economy rose by 2.1% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said.

The GDP grew by 0.02% between the third and second quarter of 2023, ELSTAT added.

Greece’s GDP grew 1.9% in the first quarter and 2.6% in the second quarter of the year compared with the same periods in 2022, and by 0.1% and 1.1% on a quarterly basis.

The statistics service attributed the 2.1% rise in the GDP to an 1.0% increase in final consumption spending, a 4.9% rise in private investments (gross fixed capital investments), a 1% rise in exports of goods and services (goods fell 1.1% and services rose 2.9%) and a 2.9% increase in imports of goods and services (goods rose 3.4% and services increased 0.8%).

On a quarterly basis, final consumption spending fell 0.5%, exports fell 0.7%, imports rose 2.0% and private investments were lower 1.8%.