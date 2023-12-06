More tankers in the Greek-owned fleet

Greek shipowners are reportedly investing in both new-built vessels and second-hand tonnage.

On the shipyard level, shipping sources told “Naftemporiki” that TMS Tankers recently returned to the Chinese shipyard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) to build LR2 vessels.

More specifically, the shipping company has reportedly agreed on two ships, each with a capacity of 113,000 dwt, ensuring delivery times within the third quarter of 2026.

These are not the first TMS’s aframax/LR2 tankers at the specific yard, as last January it ordered three vessels of this type, while two months later it also agreed with Chinese yard New Times for two more.

The group implements an expanded shipbuilding program in all shipping markets. This year alone, it has ordered a total of 17 ships, worth more than 880 million dollars, according to data collected by “Naftemporiki” from various shipping sources and databases. This year’s contracts are divided into bulk carriers and tankers, while all will be built in Chinese shipyards.

Interesting deals, however, are also recorded in the secondary market, while Greek shipowners seem to be focusing on medium-sized vessels.

Initially, the Greek shipping brokerage Xclusiv Shipbrokers links, in its latest report, New Shipping with the acquisition of the suezmax Nobleway (capacity 164,028 dwt and built in 2010).

The price for the vessel reportedly amounted, according to the same sources, to 47 million dollars.

Moreover, it was reported in various shipping exhibitions that the LR1 tanker Leon Apollon (capacity 74,999 dwt and built in 2009) was sold to Greek buyers, for approximately 28.5 million dollars.

Greek shipowners dominate the tanker market

Greek shipowners are the biggest “players” internationally in the tanker industry. According to the latest annual report of the Hellenic Shipowners’ Association, they control 31.27% of the world’s oil tanker fleet and 15.79% of the chemical and petroleum product transport fleet.

According to a research carried out by Xclusiv Shipbrokers, on behalf of Naftiliaki and presented at a recent conference, “Greek shipowners” are responsible for 25% of the international order book in the tanker market.