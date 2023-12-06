The Growthfund Summit: The Athens Stock Exchange in transition to developed markets

The Athens Stock Exchange as a growth tool dominated a panel discussion in the context of “The Growthfund Summit”, organized at the Athens Micro Stock Exchange.

Yannos Kontopoulos, managing director of the Athens Stock Exchange, said that the Stock Exchange is in the phase of transition to the developed markets. This depends on a series of qualitative and quantitative criteria based on which the Stock Exchange will be evaluated. The qualitative criteria have already been met since last year, while the quantitative ones depend more on the business sector, Kontopoulos said, noting that progress is being made in this sector as well.

Nikos Kontaroudis, vice-president of the Capital Market Commission, referred to the new challenges of the Capital Market linked to the further integration of technology with the utilization of the resources of the Recovery Fund. He also stressed the importance of training human resources and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the use of these technologies and new tools to better accomplish their work.