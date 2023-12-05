Intrakat: Liquidity injection of 85 million in Aktor subsidiary

Intrakat covered Aktor’s liquidity needs totaling 85 million euros, only a few days after the completion of its acquisition.

Intrakat’s vice-chairman and CEO Alexandros Exarchou, said that this amount concerns Aktor’s obligations (tax, suppliers, subcontractors, etc.) in order to continue its activity without interruption.

These obligations were created in the last six months, from the moment an agreement was reached for the acquisition of Aktor and until the Competition Commission gave the green light, Exarchou said, adding that they were expected.

He explained that there is no need to increase Intrakat’s share capital, at least for the next six months, however, he spoke about two new business moves of the Group that will take place by the end of the year, refusing to mention what they concern.

Decisions on how the Group will be formed (e.g. whether Aktor will remain a subsidiary or whether it will merge with Intrakat) will be taken after 6 months.

One of the first moves of Intrakat’s administration was to take over the Thessaloniki Metro project, which is being carried out by Aktor, proceeding among other things with the supply of electromechanical material. Exarchou appeared confident that the Metro in Thessaloniki will be put into operation in November 2024.

Regarding the Renewable Energy Sources (RES) sector, the head of Intrakat stated that the company, among other things, will consider the case of operating in Romania as well. Aktor carries out projects in this neighboring country and therefore Intrakat has now tapped the market.