Pitsilis: Tightening penalties for fuel smuggling or adulteration is important

The Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) chief, George Pitsilis, called the bill to limit tax evasion “very important”, speaking to the Economic Affairs Committee of the Parliament.

In particular, Pitsilis focused on the provisions to limit smuggling, saying that it complements a legislative framework, with a very important provision of due diligence by fuel trading companies. “It was missing from our legal system, we have it in tobacco, we didn’t have it in the sector of energy products. It is very important that the market also assumes its own responsibilities. Business with those who are known to be smuggling fuel or adulterating fuel or tampering with their mechanisms must be avoided. A modern administration must have reliable partners who operate with rules of transparency and due diligence,” Pitsilis said, referring to the provisions to combat fuel smuggling.

He described as important the overall tightening of penalties for businesses found to be smuggling fuel or tampering with fuel or tampering with pumps. He also mentioned that there is an important framework in the bill for the expansion of indirect control techniques.