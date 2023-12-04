Advanced Technologies and Smart Applications dominate the 17th Annual Marine Technology Conference

The 17th Annual Conference of Marine Technology was held at the Eugenides Foundation. The president of the Hellenic Institute of Marine Technology (HELINT), Dr. N. Liapis, opened the proceedings. Τhe Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Christos Stylianidis, also addressed the event.

This year’s conference focused on topics such as carbonization technologies, artificial intelligence and ship autonomy. One of the essential conclusions of the conference is that the maritime industry must come closer to educational and research institutions, so that Greece can develop into a maritime technology hub.

More specifically, 14 scientific papers from university institutions, research centers and executives from the broader shipping industry were presented, through which topics related to alternative fuels, optimization of ship design and operation, new technologies for decarbonization, development and use of digital twins for the performance evaluation, safety and regulatory issues.

Marine industry companies supporting this year’s conference highlighted advanced technologies and smart applications that can help and enable current and emerging trends.

In addition, at this year’s conference, start-up companies were given the opportunity to develop through a panel discussion the role they play in the promotion of marine technology. The round table discussion focused on the challenges and methods of compliance regarding GHG regulations.