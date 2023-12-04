The government planning ‘Christmas Basket’ on Dec. 13

The government is planning to launch the “Christmas Basket” on December 13, according to the General Secretary for Commerce and Consumer Protection, Sotiris Anagnostopoulos.

The measure is part of the government policy and more specifically the development ministry to provide more affordable seasonal goods for the holidays.

Talking to public broadcaster ERT, Anagnostopoulos said that official announcements will be made in the current week and that the basket will include categories such as chocolates, tsoureki buns, turkey, pork and veal, while it has not yet been decided whether it will also include traditional Christmas sweets, lamb and goat meat.

Regarding Christmas sweets, he said that the problem is that bakeries and pastry shops are often better sources of such goods and often have much lower prices than supermarkets.

Last week, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas stated that they were examining with the companies the possibility of launching a “Christmas Basket”.

“The prices are already significantly reduced (20% on average). But we will certainly have a ‘Basket’ for the Christmas table within the next two weeks so that consumers can purchase the necessary products ahead of the holidays. We plan to start on the same date as last year. What we are asking of companies, supermarkets and electronic goods and toy chains, is that they reduce prices. To be aware of the needs of households during the holidays.”