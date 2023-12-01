Greece re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2024-2025

Greece was re-elected in the first position of the Council under Category “A” of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2024-2025.

Category “A” includes countries with the largest interest in providing international shipping services.

Greece received 146 of the 166 total votes of the member states. The 10 Group “A” countries are: China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom and United States. For the first time this year, 11 countries claimed the 10 places in the “A” category, as Liberia also applied.

The Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, in his post on the internet said that this is an extremely important success of the country, which, as he said, confirms the trust and reliability of our country in the International Maritime Organization and in international shipping.

He added that with a high sense of responsibility, Greece will work towards the implementation of the IMO’s goals.