Mytilineos to EU Commission: Immediate need to adopt the Green Pool

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Vice-President Maros Šefković and representatives of the energy sector to discuss issues of energy-intensive industry, from electricity prices and over-regulation to issues related to electricity networks and the Green Pool.

The President and CEO of MYTILINEOS Group, Evangelos Mytilineos, attended the meeting, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eurometaux, the Association of Non-Ferrous Metals Companies.

The issue of the Green Pool, i.e. the PPA support scheme that the energy-intensive industry will conclude with RES producers contributing both to the reduction of industry energy costs and the greening of its footprint, was highlighted by Mytilineos.

After outlining the serious problems facing the European industry, Mytilineos also stressed the importance of the Green Pool as a solution and the immediate need for its adoption.

He referred to the contribution of the Greek government which has raised this solution, adding that many governments and businesses are now waiting for its adoption and implementation. His positions were supported by other participants in the meeting, with the Commission pledging that it is looking into the issue.