Chatbots instead of tax officials

The chief of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), George Pitsilis, addressing the economic conference organized by “Naftemporiki”, announced the introduction of artificial intelligence platforms such as chatbots to the service of citizens.

More specifically, he explained that during their transactions in the Tax Bureau, citizens will not be assisted by tax officials any more but special designed platforms with software that imitates humans in written and spoken speech and automatically answer questions.

Pitsilis underlined that AADE gradually turns “to a new organizational, modern model, leaving behind the modes based on the different tax offices with different management and different practices.”

He added that all tax offices will follow the same management model and operate on common rules.

In addition, Pitsilis stated that “we are preparing a mobile application, which will allow every citizen to monitor his debts, to pay them, and receive personalized reminder messages.”

He clarified that this application will be put into operation either at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.