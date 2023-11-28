Shipping a key pillar on the path to sustainable global development

Shipping Minister Christos Stylianidis, speaking at the IMO general assembly in London, outlined the four issues on which the International Maritime Organization must work, in order to strengthen human capital.

“We all know that there is already a significant gap between the supply and demand of skilled seamen, which is expected to worsen,” he noted.

“The IMO and the member states must do everything possible to address the causes:

To improve the image of shipping.

To attract new generations to the sea.

To ensure the safety of seamen worldwide.

To improve their well-being, their skills, their recognition.”

Greece’s candidacy

Regarding Greece’s candidacy for the ‘A’ category of the council, he underlined: “I am really very proud to represent Greece, which, although a relatively small country, is today one of the largest shipping nations in the world. With a tradition in shipping that goes back centuries.

Our aspiration to be represented in Category “A” of the IMO Council is, above all, a reflection of our interest to work closely with all IMO Member States, to further strengthen this Organization, and to respond with success in the expectations of the international community, as we have been doing for 60 years.

“Shipping must continue to be a key pillar on the path to sustainable global development and prosperity. Shipping and its people, on board and ashore, deserve this. It’s time to recognize that.”

Decarbonization

Regarding the decarbonization of shipping, he underlined that now is the time for this discussion while adding that the IMO is the right place for this discussion. “Through our full support for the rapid implementation of the IMO’s revised greenhouse gas strategy.”

“In doing so, remember that regulation will only succeed if it is smart, fair and targets the real polluter, while also paying attention to the special features of the shipping sector. It is also very important to create an environment that will direct future investment in greener and energy efficient technologies. To ensure that these investments will pay off.”