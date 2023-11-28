Taxpayers faced with tsunami of taxes in 2024

Taxpayers will be faced with high taxes and soaring prices in 2024, as, in addition to the successive “waves” of price increases in products and services, they will also have to deal with a series of new taxes.

The tax burden for the next year is “unbearable” since, as it appears from the data of the new state budget, with the exception of two months, April and May, Greeks will have to pay more than 5 billion euros.

July 2024 is the “champion” month in terms of receipts, when revenues of approximately 6.7 billion euros should flow into the public coffers, while the month with the lowest “requirements” is March during which approximately 3.7 billion euros should be collected.

It is worth noting that based on the figures of the new state budget, the receipts of the first half are estimated at 27.940 billion euros, while the second half is more “demanding”, since the receipts will jump to 62.898 billion euros.

In the second half of the year the income tax of natural and legal persons, ENFIA, vehicle circulation fees, as well as a number of other obligations, are paid.

On the other hand, the economic staff of the government argues that the increased flow of taxes will come from higher incomes, due to the increases in salaries and pensions, but also the limitation of tax evasion.

However, the question is how the taxpayers will cope with the tsunami of the taxes they have to pay, since every month they hardly meet their obligations, and this is reflected on the current course of overdue debts to the State, which have soared above 105 billion euros.

Moreover, the 2024 state budget, the debate of which begins in the parliament plenary on December 13 and is voted on December 17, provides for more taxes such as: