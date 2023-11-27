‘Naftemporiki’ organizes economic conference on Tuesday, November 28

“Naftemporiki” will organize an economic and business conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the Zappeion Mansion, from 11:30 to 18:30.

The agenda of the conference includes economic and business issues related to geopolitical uncertainties, war conflicts, energy imbalance, climate change, green transition and economic instability with consequences at the European and international level.

Talks will focus on a number of serious challenges at a time when Greece is in the process of economic upgrading and restructuring according to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan Greece 2.0.

Among the speakers are Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, Labour and Social Insurance Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras, Alternate Finance and Economy Minister Nikos Papathanassis as well as a series of renowned executives of public sector organizations and businesses.