Greek budget: 6.1-billion-euro primary surplus in Jan-Oct

The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 6.1 billion euros in January-October, up from a budget target for a surplus of 5.6 billion euros, the Finance ministry said in a report on budget execution in an amended cash basis.

Last year the budget recorded a primary deficit of 350 million euros.

Net revenue totaled 53.925 billion euros, up 49 million euros from targets, while regular budget revenue was 59.474 billion, up 49 million euros from targets. Tax revenue totaled 50.718 billion euros, 33 million euros higher than targets.

Tax returns reached 5.55 billion euros, while Public Investment Programme revenue was 2.81 billion, up 2.0 million from targets.

As for budget spending, it totaled 54.406 billion euros in the 10-month period, down 430 million from targets, but up 767 million from the same period last year, reflecting higher interest payments. Regular budget spending was down 464 million from targets. Public Investment Programme payments totaled 7.73 billion euros, up 34 million from targets.

In October, budget revenue totaled 5.628 billion euros, while regular budget revenue was 6.193 billion. Tax returns totaled 564 million euros and Public Investment Programme revenue was 109 million.