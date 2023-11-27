Privatization receipts to skyrocket in 2024

Receipts from privatizations are expected to reach record highs in 2024, as revenues are expected to exceed 5.77 billion euros. It is the biggest annual performance since at least 2010, when the country entered the memoranda.

The largest share of the expected 2024 receipts is expected to come from the already completed Attica Road process. The amount of 3.27 billion euros is expected to be collected in the fourth quarter of 2024. It is followed by Egnatia Odos, with the amount of 1.35 billion euros, which is scheduled to be received in the second quarter.

In the 2024 budget there is also an amount of 957 million euros (67 million euros for the third quarter and 890 million euros for the fourth quarter) from the promotion of projects that are currently in the preparation stage. The remaining amount will be collected from smaller projects: 80 million euros from Heraklion, 51 million euros from Volos, 24.9 million euros from regional airports, but also 7.1 million euros from frequency rights in mobile telephony.

Overall, revenues amounted to 1.17 billion euros in the three-year period 2021-2023.

In 2013, 1.04 billion euros were collected and in 2014 only 419 million euros. In the two years 2015-2016, the privatizations were very limited, as the priorities of the period were completely different (289 and 498 million euros were collected respectively), while 2017 was the year with the highest performance for the entire memorandum period until 2023 (1.378 billion euros).

More than 1 billion euros were collected on an annual basis both in 2018 (1.027 billion euros) and in 2019 (1.208 billion euros). 2020 was the year with the lowest performance (46.3 million euros) and performance was also limited in the three years 2021-2023 (660, 586 and 406 million euros respectively).

The 5.77 billion euros that are included as a target for 2024 therefore seem like an important figure compared to what the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) has recorded from the beginning of the previous decade.