New bulk carriers added in Greek shipowners’ fleets

Greek shipping companies are strengthening their fleets with modern bulk carriers, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the secondary market.

Thenamaris ConBulk recently added a large capesize cargo ship to its fleet. This is “Seawind” (capacity 179,655 dwt and built in 2015), which “changed hands” during the summer under the name “HL Passion”.

Brokers had reported that the sale price was between 35.5-36 million dollars.

According to the shipping agency Intermodal, more than 10 Greek shipowners had expressed interest in the specific ship.

The fleet of Thenamaris Group consists of 102 vessels, including newly built ones, bulkers, tankers, containerships and LNG – LPG carriers.

At the same time, Goldenport Shipmanagement continues to move “quietly”, focusing on small, handysize trucks.

The bulker “Rooster” (37,896 dwt capacity and built in 2016), formerly “Tomini Ghibli”, has recently been added to its fleet. The price was set around 17-18 million dollars.

This is the second handysize truck to join Goldenport’s fleet this year, following ‘Maverick’ (built 2018), the former ‘Bulk Trader’, which it reportedly acquired for around 20 million dollars.

The fleet of the Greek shipping company includes a total of 31 bulkers and containerships, based on the Equasis platform, while the group, through Oceangold Tankers, still controls 13 tankers and an LPG carrier.

Astra Shipmanagement has added two middle-aged trucks to its fleet over the last months.

“Optimism has returned to the dry cargo market and this is also reflected in the record list of ship sales in the last week,” Einar Straume, at Cleaves Shipbroking AS, stated.

According to him, the recent positive performance of the charter market has “inspired buyers to adjust the prices they offer to what sellers have in mind, resulting in takeover deals thriving.”

In fact, the prices recorded in some deals are higher than the recent levels, reflecting the climate in the market.