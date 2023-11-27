ELSTAT: Auctions jump to 10-year high in 2022

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) recorded an explosive increase in auctions in 2022. More specifically, auctions rose to 5,760, a decade-long record.
Real estate transactions also rose as 112,283 deeds were recorded in 2002 compared to 104,746 the previous year.
The rise is attributed to the fact that 2022 was the first year of (almost) full operation after the pandemic that hit the country. In 2022, the main notarial acts drawn up concern the following categories:
In 2022 compared to 2021, the following categories recorded the greater increase:
- “Notices of seizure”, 14,939 deeds compared to 6,199.
- “Real estate transactions”, 112,283 deeds compared to 104,746 and
- “Auctions”, 5,760 deeds compared to 2,393 . In the year 2022, the main notarial deeds drawn up concern the following categories:
- “Deeds of procuration” (210,236 deeds)
- “Real estate transactions”(112,283 deeds). It should be clarified that the data on real estate transactions refer to the relevant deeds concluded (a deed may relate to more than one real estate or share/s of immovable property).
- “Parental grants” (46,113 deeds)