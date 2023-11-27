Competitiveness: New economic aid of 1.55 billion to SMEs

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance, through the “Competitiveness” program of the NSRF 2021-2027, is planning to enhance liquidity for the support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by 1.55 billion euros. The new economic aid is expected to be made available by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The new round of aid comes in addition to the 1.15 billion euros of the same program that will be made available through the actions announced, such as the “Green Transition of SMEs”, with a budget of 700 million euros (public expenditure), or the “Digital Transformation of SMEs”, with a budget of 300 million euros.

It should be noted that the total budget of the operational program “Competitiveness” of the NSRF 2021-2027 amounts to 3.885 billion euros and by the end of the first semester of 2024, at least 70 % of the program will be activated, which is primarily aimed at strengthening small and medium entrepreneurship. The next invitations of the “Competitiveness” program will be presented on Tuesday, November 28, during the second meeting of its monitoring committee.

According to what is mentioned in the proposal of the special secretary for the management of programs of the European Regional Development Fund and the Cohesion Fund of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, George Zervos, two invitations (state aid actions) will be issued by the end of this year, with a total budget of 350 million euros, for the support of entrepreneurship and new businesses during the first period of their operation.