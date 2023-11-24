Soaring prices for building containerships

The liners are negotiating new shipyard contracts, defying the large downturn in the containership market after the two-year rally of 2021-2022, the huge order book of 8 million TEUs, and the lack of free berths in the shipyards.

Τhe prices of new buildings remain almost at record levels. Although the pace of orders has certainly slowed compared to the years 2021 and 2022 when the yards were full, the order book continues to be replenished with new contracts.

Ocean Network Express is close to signing 12 contracts for 13,000 TEU methanol-powered vessels with Chinese shipyards, while a number of projects are said to be underway for medium-sized vessels of 3,000 to 6,000 TEUs.

With all berths at the yards closed, the program now stretches to 2028, with the bulk of ships expected in 2024 and 2025.

Strong demand, a preference for high-end ships, including dual-fuel vessels, and high inflation have pushed new container ship prices close to record levels.

But the accumulation of funds from the historically high two-year period of the pandemic market by liners, combined with the needs to modernize the fleet and reduce the overall carbon footprint of the sector, are forcing the companies to new orders, as Alphaliner pointed out.