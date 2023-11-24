DESFA – Sustainable Development Report 2022: Foundations for a zero-pollution future

Hellenic Gas Transmission Operator (DESFA) is making steady steps towards a clean energy future through the continuous development of its system and the reduction of the environmental footprint of its operations.

The Operator released its first Sustainability Report, documenting its performance, strategy and initiatives in the areas of Environment, Society and Corporate Governance, according to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (ESG).

DESFA has adopted a holistic approach to the environment, committing to the fight against climate change, but also to the adoption of best practices for mitigating the environmental effects of its operations. In 2022, it developed its long-term strategy to integrate green and renewable gases such as hydrogen and biomethane into the country’s energy mix, highlighting the company as a key player in Greece’s energy transition. In this direction, all new DESFA infrastructures are designed and built to ensure the gradual integration of renewable gases, with the Western Macedonia pipeline being the first 100% compatible for hydrogen transport in Greece.

Respect for society as a whole is at the core of DESFA’s corporate culture, while health and safety, as well as the quality of the services provided, are priority goals for the company’s sustainable development, with the implementation and continuous improvement of initiatives that have a positive impact on the interested parties.

DESFA is committed to the protection and promotion of human rights, constantly ensuring the protection of the health and safety of its employees, contractors and subcontractors, as well as the local communities with which it interacts, continuously committed to building and maintaining constructive relations with all parties involved. In 2022, DESFA continued the extensive training program for all employees, with particular emphasis on the HSE Personnel Competency Management System, where the training and related actions were accompanied by a corresponding assessment of the participants and their professional competence.

Special importance is also attached to the proper governance of the company, with particular emphasis on reliability, compliance, ethics and efficiency of services, as well as the development of a risk management system that will ensure the company’s business continuity. Moreover, DESFA developed an anti-corruption model with regular checkpoints, while strengthening its actions regarding the Data Protection Framework.