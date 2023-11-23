IPTO: Necessary to triple the transmission capacity of electricity between Greece and Italy

The acceleration of the second electrical interconnection between Greece and Italy dominated the meeting held in Athens by the managing director of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) Manos Manousakis and the managing director of the Italian Transmission System Operator TERNA Giuseppina Di Foggia.

Ms. di Foggia, accompanied by Terna SpA senior executives, visited the Operator’s headquarters.

During the meeting, the need to triple the transmission capacity of electricity between the two countries was stressed.

The challenges caused by the green transition and the climate crisis in the electricity systems of Greece and Italy were also discussed, as well as ways to deal with them. The two sides also discussed possible initiatives they can take for the smooth development of electricity grids in Europe, following the proposals put forward during the Future of our Grids special event organized by ENTSO-E on September 7.