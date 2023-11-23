Attica and ANEK create a strong shipping company in Greece and Europe

A strong shipping company is being created in Greece and Europe, following the green light of the Attica Group and ANEK shareholders regarding the merger of the two companies. The formal process has been completed, as the shareholders of both shipping companies, who own common and preferred shares, have agreed on the merger plan. However, the implementation process will take some time to complete.

Attica Group intends to maintain the brands of the Cretan company, while ensuring the requirements of third parties, including employees, suppliers and business partners. The rights and obligations of ANEK employees based on their contracts or employment relationships are transferred to Attica Group. At the same time, ANEK’s loan obligations are amortized, pursuant to Attica’s private agreement.

Μoreover, scrubbers will be installed on two ANEK ships, with a total cost of approximately 20 million euros, while another 11.3 million euros will be given to the maintenance of the ships of the Cretan company.

The benefits from the investment in scrubbers will come from the use of a more economical fuel type “3.5% HSFO” compared to the more expensive “0.5% VLSFO” fuel currently used, and will be approximately 9.5 million euros based on today’s fuel prices, while rendering ANEK’s ships competitive on the lines where they operate. On its part, Attica Group has already installed a scrubber system on the ships Blue Star Patmos, Blue Star Delos, Blue Star Mykonos and Superfast XI.