Celestyal Cruises adds new itineraries and destinations in 2024-2025

Celestyal Cruises is adding three new countries and six new ports to its destinations for 2024-2025.

More specifically, the cruise ship ‘Celestyal Discovery’ will approach Croatia, Montenegro and Italy, while it will sail to the ports of Kefalonia, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Bari, Corfu and Katakolo.

The company recently announced the acquisition of a second new cruise ship for this year. This is ‘Celestyal Discovery’, which follows the recently added ‘Celestyal Journey’, marking a complete renewal of the fleet and the company’s further commitment to significant investment to improve its passenger experience.

Celestyal Discovery will arrive at the port of Piraeus on December 2 and will begin its itineraries on March 2, 2024, with a brand new cruise for those who wish to explore new destinations rich in history, beauty and culture.

Celestyal Journey’s new seven-night cruise will include full-day stopovers in Kefalonia, Kotor, Bari and Corfu, as well as a late-night stopover in Dubrovnik and a half-day stopover in Katakolo.

“Less than a week after announcing the acquisition of our new ship and the complete renewal of our fleet, we couldn’t help but do even more for our passengers. As a business, we really take the time to listen to the suggestions of our passengers and our network of agents – who made Italy, Croatia and Montenegro top destinations,” Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), stated.