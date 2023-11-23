PPC Renewables: Participation in the European project iAMP-Hydro

PPC Renewables participates in the European research project iAMP-Hydro, aiming to use new technologies to improve the operation of hydroelectric plants with technical, environmental and economic benefits.

More specifically, iAMP-Hydro (intelligent Asset Management Platform) aims to develop hardware and software and implement digital solutions to optimize the operation of existing hydroelectric projects.

Using artificial intelligence and predictive modeling for data analysis, the goal of the research program is proactive optimization of operation and production forecasting, so that appropriate decisions are made for the operation and maintenance of hydroelectric plants.

The role of PPC Renewables in the iAMP-Hydro project is to apply the innovative methods of the European research project to the Micro Hydroelectric Station in Makrochori I (Imathia). The hydroelectric station utilizes the water supply from the Aliakmonas River through an irrigation canal. With an installed capacity of 10.8 MW, the small hydroelectric plant Makrochori I has an average annual energy production of 35GWh and contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

By participating in iAMP-Hydro, the company “implements its commitment to the energy transition towards Renewable Energy Sources and promotes the further digital transformation of power generation.”

A total of 10 partners (university organizations, power generation and IT companies) from 7 countries participate in the program. It has a total duration of 36 months and is financed by the Horizon Europe program.

By increasing the flexibility, sustainability and predictability of existing hydroelectric generation, the penetration of RES is further facilitated and the implementation of the European Green Deal and the 2030 climate and energy targets are brought closer.