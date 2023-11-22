Logo Image

Fourlis Group: Enhanced revenues and expansion of the store network

Fourlis Group: Enhanced revenues and expansion of the store network

Increase of 10.5% compared to the corresponding period in 2022

Fourlis Group recorded strong profitability in the nine-month period, including a significant increase in sales.

More specifically, the revenues amounted to 389.6 million euros, recording an increase of 10.5% compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

On a comparable basis, i.e. excluding sales from ‘The Athlete’s Foot’ and ‘Intersport Turkey’ businesses, which have been sold, sales grew by 15% year-on-year. The increase in sales is supported by both the home furnishing and furniture retailer (IKEA), whose revenue recorded a growth rate of 17.5%, and the sports retailer (Intersport), which saw an increase in sales of 9% on an annualized and comparable basis.

In addition, the group’s new retail activity in the Health and Wellness sector, started in 2023, through 3 Holland & Barrett stores in Athens and an e-commerce, is gaining momentum.

The management remains committed to its plan to operate around 100 stores in Greece, Romania and Bulgaria over the next five years.

