OPAP sees 720-740 million euro EBITDA in 2023

OPAP’s management focuses on the company’s resilient business model, which will continue to generate strong returns for shareholders, responding to the company’s commitments in the areas of sustainability and social responsibility.

As the CEO of OPAP, Jan Karas, pointed out, “OPAP recorded a healthy performance in the third quarter, which was characterized by the continued growth of online activities, despite unfavorable year-on-year comparable figures and developments that affected the company’s revenues.”

Despite the recent unusual volatility in the international sports betting market combined with the impact of domestic extraordinary events, the company estimated earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) at 720-740 million euros. In detail, net pre-tax revenue stood at 1,506.5 million euros in the nine-month period versus 1,398.1 million euros in the same period last year, up 7.8% year-on-year, as a result of strong growth in onshore activity and momentum online performance.

In the third quarter of 2023, net revenue stood at 481.0 million, down 3.6% year-on-year, primarily due to limited Joker jackpots and adverse weather events conditions (floods, fires).