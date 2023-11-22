Greece and India on a common path to revitalize their shipbuilding industries

Greece and India are two countries where the shipbuilding sector is reviving, at a time when the capacity of shipyards in Asia is currently facing limitations due to the large number of orders for new ships, the president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, said in his intervention during a Webinar on shipping, which was successfully co-organised by Enterprise Greece, the Invest India organization and the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The president of the Chamber noted that Greece and India are getting closer for the development of synergies in this field, pointing out the field for investments that will lead both sides to a win-win relationship, but it is also an occasion for the further development of bilateral economic relations.

The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry expects the development of collaborations and synergies in all areas of economic activities, pointing out that the effort of India, which is a dynamically emerging economy, to develop its own shipping, is an opportunity for cooperation with Greek companies.

It is obvious, said Korkidis, that the country has the know-how, which fortunately was not lost during the years of stagnation of the shipbuilding sector.

Finally, he listed the necessary improvement interventions that must be made quickly by the Greek state, in order to eliminate “mistakes of the past”, in order for all the companies of the cluster to bring a large part of the exports being made with materials destined for shipyards in Europe and Asia.