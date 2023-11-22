EU Commission gives the green light to the revised “Greece 2.0”

The final endorsement of the revised Recovery and Resilience Facility (RFR) “Greece 2.0” is expected to take place at the Ecofin meeting on December 8. The European Commission has positively evaluated the Greek plan, which, in addition to redirecting resources to restoration projects in the affected areas of Thessaly – Evros and Rhodope due to natural disasters, also incorporates a new package of reforms and investments through REPowerEU.

The revised ‘Greece 2.0’ now amounts to 36 billion euros, of which approximately 17.43 billion euros are funds from the Recovery and Resilience Facility and more than 18 billion euros are loans. It includes 76 reforms and 103 investments.

Upon its approval in the next ECOFIN on December 8, our country will receive an advance payment of 158.7 million euros through REpowerEU.

Following the positive evaluation of the European Commission, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance, responsible for the Recovery and Resilience Facility, Nikos Papathanasis said:

“The European Commission’s positive assessment of the revised National Recovery and Resilience Facility ‘Greece 2.0’, amounting to 36 billion euros from the Recovery Fund, confirms the credibility and seriousness of the government’s economic development policy. The reforms promoted by Greece and the investments that accompany them are recognized and reinforced by the European institutions. However, we are not complacent. We continue our efforts so that the Greek economy becomes even more resilient, productive and outward-looking, through fiscal stability, development reforms and social sensitivity. Only in this way will the measurable result of development reach everyone, and especially the new generation, and will translate into even more and better-paid jobs.”