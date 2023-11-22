Diana Shipping: Testing a carbon capture and storage system

Diana Shipping will proceed with the testing of a carbon capture and storage system (CCS) on one of its vessels.

In particular, the Greek shipping company signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Ecochlor, which acts as a global sales representative of Sinotech, a company that will supply the capesize bulk carrier, G.P. Zafirakis, with scrubber and the CCS system.

According to an announcement, the system is designed to capture 25% of the CO2 emitted and temporarily store it on board in liquid form (LCO2).

Sinotech will provide the expertise for the feasibility study, installation, crew training, and undertake the offloading and sustainable disposal of the collected CO2 in China.

The installation of the system is expected to take place at a Chinese shipyard, likely in Zhoushan province.

At the same time, the LOI expresses the intent of the cooperating parties to explore potential business opportunities and lay the foundation for future cooperation on matters beyond the initial installation of the scrubber and CCS system.

Catalysts of positive change

“Our ambition is to be catalysts of positive change in the shipping industry. We support the IMO strategy on greenhouse gas emissions and work to reduce our carbon footprint. Diana Shipping has an international reputation for high standards of conduct, performance and safety, being an ideal partner for this initiative,” the company’s COO, Evangelos Sfakiotakis, commented.

On his part, the Deputy General Manager of China Sinotech, Phil Gao, said: “Our company is committed to the continuous research, development and innovation of green and zero-carbon footprint technologies.”