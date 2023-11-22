Tourism breaks all records – A total of 27.79 million tourists in the 9-month

A total of 27,790.5 thousand travelers visited Greece from January to September 2023, with travel receipts jumping 15.2% to 17.919 billion euros.

According to the Bank of Greece, the number of inbound travelers rose by 17.3% in the nine-month period compared to 23,686.7 thousand in the same period last year.

The balance of travel services showed a surplus of 16.071.0 billion, up from a surplus of 14.136.5 billion in the same period of 2022.

More specifically, travel receipts rose by 2.359.7 billion, or 15.2%, to 17.919.5 billion, while travel payments increased by 425.2 million, or 29.9%, to 1.848.5 billion. The rise in travel receipts was attributed to a 17.3% increase in inbound traveler flows, as average expenditure per trip fell by 2.5%.

German tourists in Greece up 6.5%

Receipts from Germany grew by 4.4% to 2.965.7 billion, while receipts from France grew by 10.6% to 1.290.7 billion. Turning to non-EU 27 countries, receipts from the United Kingdom rose by 6.8% to 3.014.7 billion. Receipts from the United States increased by 13.5% to 1,115.7 billion, while receipts from Russia dropped by 23.8% to 28.0 million.

Traveler flows through airports grew by 11.7%, while traveler flows through road border-crossing points increased by 36.7%. In the period under review, the number of travelers from within the EU27 rose by 15.0% year-on-year to 16,946.9 thousand and travelers from outside the EU27 increased by 21.2% to 10,843.6 thousand.

The number of travelers from within the euro area rose by 10.0% and travelers from non-euro area EU27 countries increased by 25.2%. Specifically, the number of travelers from Germany grew by 6.5% to 3,855.5 thousand, as did the number of travelers from France, by 5.3% to 1,626.8 thousand.

Regarding non-EU‑27 countries, the number of travelers from the United Kingdom rose by 0.8% to 3,882.4 thousand and travelers from the United States increased by 32.6% to 1,108.0 thousand. On the contrary, the number of travelers from Russia fell by 3.8% to 30.1 thousand.