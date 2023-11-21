Greece: Low weekly income and long working hours

Greece is in the 34th place, among 35 countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in terms of the average wage on a weekly basis in correlation with working hours. More specifically, Greek employees work many hours and are paid much less than they could be.

Only Mexico is in a worse position than Greece. More specifically, Greece is second to last in the OECD ranking with an average salary of 499.60 dollars per week, 36.27 hours of work and 13.77 dollars per hour. In Mexico, the only country behind Greece, wages are at 320.87 per week, for 42.81 hours of work per week and just 7.49 dollars an hour.

Looking at the first positions of the OECD table, the difference with Greece looks chaotic.

Iceland has the lead, where for just 27.87 hours of work per week, workers are paid an average of 1,528.33, that is 54.84 dollars an hour! It is followed by Luxembourg with 1,505.96 dollars per week, 53.15 dollars per hour.

The USA is in third place with 1,489.68 dollars per week, 42.78 dollars per hour, followed by Switzerland with 1,403.71 dollars a week, 47.75 an hour and Belgium with 1,247.07 dollars a week, 42.50 dollars an hour.

It is understood that four of the five countries with the highest weekly wages (Iceland, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Belgium) are from Europe. The countries in the North are clearly favored, as opposed to those in the South.

Also, the same four of the five countries in the top five are those that offer high salaries with correspondingly limited working hours, significantly less than 30, and in any case much less than the 36.27 hours per week recorded in Greece.