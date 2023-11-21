Navigator Shipping Consultants: One of the largest networks of towage and agency service providers

“The magical element of shipping is that every day we get to know many different peoples, we see how they move, how they grow, how they develop and we are prepared even for difficult situations,” Danai Bezadakou, CEO of Navigator Shipping Consultants, said in an interview with “Naftemporiki TV”.

Navigator Shipping Consultants is a company that has been active in Greece for over 32 years. It has created an extensive pool of towing companies and shipping agencies, through a sophisticated and transparent marketing plan, aiming at creating and maintaining business between the Greek based shipping companies and the providers in more than 700 ports worldwide.

The main target of the company is to secure the interests and beneficial synergies between the ship-owning company and the provider, with quarantined transparency and mitigation of possible related risks.

The cornerstone of its success has been a long-standing reputation for safe, efficient service while securing the excellence of the conducted services, punctuality, safety and highest level of quality.

Referring to Greece, she said that it is “a country of 10 million inhabitants which represents 20% of world trade and 60% of European trade.”

For the company’s success as one of the largest towing agencies in Greece, Bezadakou stated that, “Navigator’s choice to represent large companies for many years and the fact that it has proceeded with many significant deals, with the Greek shipowners, made it even stronger.”