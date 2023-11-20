Entrepreneurship in Greece: Challenges and prospects

Entrepreneurship in Greece is faced with significant challenges in an unstable and volatile international geopolitical environment.

Among the main challenges are the increased energy costs, inflationary pressures and the lack of liquidity. However, many businesses in Greece that have experienced the consequences of the ten-year crisis, combined with the adverse effects of a changing international environment, managed to remain on a stable development path, demonstrating remarkable adaptability, resilience and flexibility.

These are companies that continued to invest in green transition with the help of EU funds, focusing on renewable energy sources, sustainable transport, circular economy and green technologies, while at the same time they modernized their technological equipment, as means of increasing efficiency, competitiveness, but also their ability to produce added value.

These are companies that, with strong reflexes, pursued innovation, creating and applying new ideas, technologies and processes to products and services, strengthening their market share, improving their productivity and enhancing their profitability.

These are companies that implemented a new business plan, focusing on operational restructuring, financial restructuring, as well as techniques to improve their liquidity, achieving the much-desired access to bank financing.

Therefore, structural changes focusing on digital transformation and sustainable development are the only way to address environmental and social challenges, while at the same time leading to economic growth and innovation. These changes accelerate the need for companies to implement the corresponding investments and make it inevitable to fulfill those criteria that will allow them to gain access to the financial funds available today.