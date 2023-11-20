Greece in the spotlight-Who and why are investing in National Bank

Greece is in the spotlight, with long-term perspectives and great returns, following the success of the National Bank share offering and UniCredit’s investment into Alpha Bank.

The acquisition of the investment grade status sparked the interest of long-term investors, who until now were almost “excluded” from the Greek share markets.

The appearance of large international funds, after a long period of absence, led to a rally in the Athens Stock Exchange, spearheaded by the shares of credit institutions. Thus, after UniCredit became a strategic investor in Alpha Bank, National Bank of Greece followed with a highly successful distribution of shares, which gathered a large number of international financial institutions.

Among the investors are Fidelity, BlackRock, Capital, the Norges, Lazard, Allianz, the Singaporean fund GIS, the Dutch Robeco Asset Management, the American RDC and Wellington.

The divestment of a 22% percentage in National Bank by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) was recorded as the most successful public offering over the last years, at the European level.